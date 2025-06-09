Olympic champion Li accomplishes gold mission

source: Reuters

Double Olympic weightlifting champion Li Wenwen bagged her maiden ​Asian Games gold but a cruel twist of fate denied Iraq’s Ali Ammar the same honour — even after he ‌set a snatch world record in the men’s +110 kg event on Tuesday.

Ammar lifted 219kg to build a sizeable cushion heading into the clean and jerk, where his second attempt at 246kg left him one kilogram short of Iran’s Ali Davoudi, who totalled 466kg.

With the clock winding down and confusion in ​his camp, Ammar hurried onto the platform, fumbled with his belt and missed his final clean-and-jerk attempt to settle for ​silver.

“The last attempt was really important for me. Unfortunately, the time was running out. I missed the ⁠opportunity,” Ammar lamented.

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“I thought I had two minutes to rest but then I ran out. I needed to pull up my ​belt and walk there, which is like 10 seconds and then time ran out.

“If I had 10 more seconds that would have been ​great. I was not able to attempt it (properly). “Yes, I was disappointed. But I am sure that this is a learning.”

Earlier, China’s Li claimed the women’s +86kg weightlifting gold with consummate ease.

Li, who followed her +87kg title in Tokyo with the +81kg gold in Paris, totalled 310kg at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center, taking the ​title with a couple of Games records as well.

Although well short of her world record mark of 335kg, it was more ​than enough to finish comfortably ahead of South Korea’s Park Hye-jeong, who lifted 300kg.

Known for her habit of sleeping on the floor during competitions, Li ‌was ⁠in tears once the results were out before jumping onto the podium with childlike joy to receive her gold.

“I have done a very good job today, I came here just for this medal,” said a beaming Li.