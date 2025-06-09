Fiji wins Melanesia title after 26 years

It was a special night for the Bula Boys as they won their first MSG Prime Ministers title at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, beating Vanuatu 1-0 in the final.

The national side has never won the Cup since it was revived in 2022 under the current name.

However, the Roy Krishna-led team lifted the Melanesian title after 26 years and even the winning goal scorer, Thomas Dunn, was not even born then.

The last Melanesian title Fiji won was in 2000.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua star and goal scorer Dunn says he believed he would score before the final.

Dunn says teamwork made it possible for him to score.

‘Credit to the boys for the hard work feels good to win the MSG especially at home, I think it’s been 26 years since Fiji last won here at home so I think it was another boost to win at home’.

The 23-year-old delivered the winning goal in the 10th minute thanks to the vision of Krishna.

Isikeli Sevanaia Junior got the Golden Glove Award and Dunn was given the Golden Ball Award.

Vanuatu who won the women’s title, will host the 2027 tournament at Port Villa.