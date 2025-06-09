Bula Boys to work on execution

Execution scoring opportunities remain a major concern for the Fiji Bula Boys as they prepare for this weekend’s MSG Cup final.

The Bula Boys secured a 2–1 victory over New Caledonia in their final tournament match at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last night.

Captain Roy Krishna says the team will need to improve its finishing and decision-making if they hope for a good shot at lifting the title.

Krishna admits the Bula Boys created several scoring opportunities but failed to make the most of them, with poor decision-making and a lack of discipline contributing to their first-half deficit against Vanuatu.

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He says the team will review its performance against New Caledonia and identify areas where they can improve ahead of the final.

“Yes I’m happy with the result, but not really with our performance in the first half, we had so many chances but we got them with once chance, but yes, a lot to work on, happy we’re in the final now so we’ll just recover and go again.

The Bula Boys will face defending champions Vanuatu at 4pm on Saturday.