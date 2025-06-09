Jack out, injury worries for Navua

Navua FC will be without striker Junior Jack in next week’s FMF Inter-District Championship in Suva.

This has been confirmed by head coach Rodeck Singh to FBC Sports today.

Jack returned to the Solomon Islands due to a family commitment.

Singh also says that key players like goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi and Filipe Baravilala are in doubt, but hopes are still high that they can make it.

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Borisi is still recovering from the injury he sustained at the BOG, while Baravilala was injured in the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup playing for the Bula Boys.

The other worry for Singh is the condition of a few players who went to the Sanatan IDC in New Zealand.

‘‘A few of our players are abroad in New Zealand playing in the Sanatan World Cup, which is Sunny Deol and Monit; the concern is when they come back, are they ready to play, do they carry injuries? These are the things we have to mitigate when they return.’

Navua is in group B with Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.

They’ll take on Nadi at 1:30pm next Tuesday in their first match.