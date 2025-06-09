Suva U16 too strong for Australia's Thornleigh Thunder

Suva’s Under-16 girls’ side showcased their talent and composure on the football field yesterday, securing a convincing 7-0 victory over visiting Australian side Thornleigh Thunder.

The match was played at the Fiji Football Academy in Vatuwaqa, where the young Suva side impressed with their attacking play and disciplined performance throughout the match.

Head coach Savaira Ranatuniratu was pleased with the way her players rose to the challenge, particularly given that most of her squad are younger than their Australian opponents.

Ranatuniratu praised the team’s composure and communication on the field, saying they handled the challenge of playing an overseas side well.

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She also commended the players for their commitment to training despite many of them having school examinations to prepare for.

“I’m just really proud with their performance, they came on the field, stuck to their game plan and walked away with a huge win. Even though they have exams coming up, they have been committed to the team and for this I thank their parents and their guardians.”

Ranatuniratu thanked the players for their dedication and also acknowledged the parents for their continued support of the team as they prepared for the series of friendly matches.