Three medals for Khelan

Grace Khelan with her medal at the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Fourteen-year-old Grace Khelan is making her mark in the region after winning three medals at a major swimming championship in New Zealand earlier this week.

The Year 9 student of Jai Narayan College won gold in the 50-metre freestyle, silver in the 50-metre butterfly and bronze in the 100-metre freestyle at the 2026 New Zealand Short Course Championships in Christchurch.

The Tailevu lass is no stranger to this level of competition, having broken four records at this year’s National Schools Age Group Championship.

Khelan was also named a sports ambassador for Flour Mills of Fiji (FMF) after signing a $20,000 sponsorship agreement with the company last month.

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With her impressive performances already this year, Khelan will be one to watch when the next swimming season gets underway.