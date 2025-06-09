Bolivia detains attorney general, government ministry says

source: Reuters

Bolivia’s Attorney General Roger Mariaca has been arrested two days after the United States revoked his visa and accused him of accepting bribes to facilitate drug ​trafficking, the country’s Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo said on Thursday.

Mariaca was ‌arrested along with 13 other people on Wednesday as part of an operation targeting what authorities described as a “criminal organization” embedded within the judiciary and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Oviedo told a ​press conference.

The operation followed the circulation of a video and audio recordings attributed ​to suspected Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset.

“A criminal organization embedded in ⁠the justice system and in the administration of a very important institution in our ​country, the Public Ministry, has been dismantled,” Oviedo said. He alleged that the network, led ​by Mariaca, worked to protect and facilitate drug trafficking activities in Bolivia.

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Marset was captured in Bolivia in March and later transferred to the US, where he awaits trial.

Authorities launched the operation after the release of ​material in which Marset allegedly referred to Mariaca as a “friend” and claimed he ​had paid $500,000 to remain in Bolivia and continue his operations.