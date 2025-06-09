Final farewell for Kuridrani

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The late Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Inosi Kuridrani has been laid to rest in his home village of Namatakula, Navosa.

The farewell brought together the people closest to him, alongside colleagues from Government and those who worked with him during his years in public service.

Speaking on behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Kuridrani’s passing is a time to look beyond politics and remember the person and the contribution he made to others.

Rabuka says although he knew Kuridrani through politics, his final farewell was not about political differences but about recognising the good he did during his life.

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Kuridrani first entered Parliament in 2018 as an Opposition MP.

He later chaired the Land Transport Authority Board from 2023 until July 2025, before returning to Parliament with the People’s Alliance.

He was appointed Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, taking on the role until his passing.

For those gathered in Namatakula today, his political positions were only part of the story.

Kuridrani was remembered for his years in public office and the work he did for his community and country.