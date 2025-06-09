Jese out for Nadi, Valentine injured

The Nadi FC side will feature at next week’s FMF Inter District Championship without veteran defender, Ilimotama Jese.

Jese has been dropped as he didn’t turn up for training according to Nadi FA president, Mohammed Mohin.

He says Jese may be busy and they haven’t included him in their 22 final member squad that have been submitted to Fiji FA.

The Nadi coaching team has also included the injured William Valentine in its squad of 30 and hopes he can recover in time.

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‘We will do our best and do well, we’ll take one game at a time, we want to compete well and give a good performance and improve from our BOG outings’.

Four overseas players are going to play for the jetsetters following the inclusion of Australia based Aabid Mohammed, goalkeeper Aadil Mohammed and Mohammed Suleman as well as Aarom Arif Mohammed who plays in New Zealand.

Season campaigners like Joela Biuvanua, Mohammed Ayman, Brian Charitar, Jimson Abana, Tuiba Batiratu, Eneriko Matau and Beniamino Lebatavatava are also in the mix for Nadi.

Nadi faces Navua in their opening FMF IDC pool game at 1:30pm next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They meet Lautoka at the same time on Wednesday before facing Ba in the last group match on Thursday at 5:30pm.