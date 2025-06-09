National airline expands global routes

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Fiji Airways will add more than 125,000 seats to its international network next year.

The expansion will include new flights and increased services to key markets in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan.

The expansion includes three weekly services to Western Sydney from March 19, 2027. The new route will add about 42,000 seats.

Fiji Airways will also increase its Hong Kong services from three to five flights a week from February, adding about 40,500 seats.

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Christchurch services will increase from three to five weekly flights from March, adding about 20,000 seats. Singapore will increase from two to three weekly services, adding about 20,000 seats.

Tokyo will also receive additional capacity, with services increasing from two to three weekly flights in April and again from August. This will add about 13,600 seats.

The changes will be delivered using Fiji Airways’ existing fleet and are aimed at meeting growing demand for travel to Fiji while giving passengers more options to connect through Nadi.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah said the expansion would strengthen Fiji’s links with its major international markets.

He states the additional services will provide greater choice and make it easier for passengers to connect through Nadi to destinations across the airline’s wider network.

The airline is also building on network changes already announced.

Apia services have increased from 11 to 14 flights a week, while three weekly Gold Coast services were launched in June this year.

Fiji Airways has also introduced the Airbus A350 on three weekly Vancouver services, adding about 17,500 seats.

Flights to Noumea were relaunched on September 22 and are expected to add up to 8,000 seats.

The additional capacity is expected to strengthen connections through Nadi and support tourism, businesses and communities that rely on international travel.

Scurrah adds that the airline is looking forward to welcoming more passengers from Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada and Samoa.