Farmers seek mineral blocks as dry conditions bite

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Livestock farmers in the North are calling for subsidised mineral blocks to help protect their animals as dry conditions and rising temperatures continue to affect pasture.

Buacaisau livestock farmer Din Dayal says pasture is becoming a major challenge, with grass in many areas turning yellow and drying out.

He says the lack of healthy pasture is affecting livestock health, with some farmers already experiencing animal deaths, particularly among young animals.

Dayal says government support to make mineral blocks more affordable would help farmers maintain the health of cattle, sheep and goats during the current dry period.

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“If the government can give us the mineral blocks, the mineral blocks at a bit cheaper rate. Before, it was $20, but now it’s around; it’s expensive now. And most of the farmers, due to this, all this, we really need that mineral block. Once we have the mineral block, so the sheep and the other livestock will not be affected due to this.”

Dayal says mineral blocks can provide important nutrients to livestock when farmers are struggling to provide adequate green pasture.

He says some grazing areas in Labasa and the Seaqaqa area have already run out of pasture, and prolonged dry conditions could place further pressure on livestock farmers.