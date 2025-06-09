Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival

[Source: Reuters]

Ukraine is urging the United States to impose sanctions on several Russian entities that it says ​are helping develop Moscow’s Rassvet satellite network as a domestic alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink, its acting ambassador said.

Denys Sienik, deputy chief of mission at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, told reporters that Russia was rapidly expanding the Rassvet satellite network, saying its goal to start operations in 2027 would pose grave risks to Ukraine.

“If they launch Rassvet by the end of 2026, they will be able to target ​to hit Ukrainian targets real time on our territory,” Sienik said, adding that he would share details with the US ​government and Congress about the firms and individuals that Kyiv accuses of aiding Rassvet.

Ukraine plans to issue ⁠its own national sanctions against the entities linked to the network, Sienik said, adding: “If these entities are not sanctioned, it will ​actually make this program possible for Russia and that will be a game-changer.”

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Russia plans to start operating Rassvet, a smaller version of Elon ​Musk’s Starlink system, in 2027, Alexei Shelobkov, CEO of Iks Holding, the company developing the service, said in June.

The company launched its first 16 low-orbit satellites in March and plans to reach 900 over several years.

SpaceX currently has over 10,000 satellites in orbit. Starlink is banned in Russia, and the use ​of its equipment is subject to fines.

Western nations have targeted the infrastructure behind Russia’s space-based communications efforts, but gaps remain. Kyiv has ​been pressing Washington to expand sanctions against a broader group of Russian companies and individuals.

Ukraine has been clamoring for access to expanded Starlink satellite internet ‌coverage so ⁠it can strike Russian ballistic missile launchers located inside Russian territory, a message backed by Finnish President Alexander Stubb last week.

With winter looming, Ukraine has an acute shortage of air defenses to repel Russian ballistic missiles, and Kyiv officials believe that turning on Starlink over Russian territory would help it target the Russian launchers that fire the missiles.

Sienik also expressed frustration about the lack of US response when American ​firms were hit in Ukraine, ​noting that US officials had ⁠complained loudly when Ukraine had targeted US assets in the Caspian Sea, resulting in closer cooperation and more precise targeting.

But Washington remained silent in terms of messaging to Moscow when US firms in Ukraine ​were struck, and officials were even reluctant to name the companies affected, he said.

Sienik last week ​posted details of ⁠US firms being hit by Russia missiles in Ukraine, including offices of Boeing, Flex and Bunge.

A Coca-Cola facility in the Kyiv region was also hit in September, along with a logistics facility serving McDonald’s, he said in his message on X.

“It is not a coincidence, Russia ⁠knows what ​it is doing by attacking regular businesses operating in Ukraine, supported by American ​investment and serving civilian needs,” he wrote.