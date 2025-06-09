Naitasiri Rugby hold top spot

[Photo: FILE]

Naitasiri Rugby continues to set the pace in the Skipper Cup Senior competition after nine rounds, holding a slender one-point lead at the top of the standings.

Naitasiri has recorded seven wins from nine matches, with two losses, collecting 37 points so far.

Their position at the summit is closely challenged by Nadi and Tailevu, who are both on 36 points.

Nadi sits second with seven wins, one draw and one loss, while Tailevu has six wins, two draws and one loss.

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Nadroga remains in fourth place on 31 points, followed by Malolo on 27 and Suva on 26.

With Round 10 approaching, the battle at the top is finely poised, with just one point separating Naitasiri from the chasing pair of Nadi and Tailevu.

The next round could prove crucial as teams look to strengthen their positions with the competition moving into its decisive stages.

Naitasiri will host Nadi this Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can catch the LIVE action on VITI+ for $ 20 FJD.