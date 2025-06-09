New bill to strengthen mining regulation

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is moving to strengthen the way mining and quarrying operations are monitored, with the Government planning to introduce real-time monitoring and stronger enforcement powers.

The Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, says the current system relies too much on paper reports, meaning inspectors often receive information only after a problem has happened.

“The mines division of the MRD is moving from periodic paper-based reporting to a continuous data-driven regulation. And this is what it means in plain terms. We are piloting, Madam Deputy Speaker, real-time monitoring for tailings storage facilities.”

Vosarogo says real-time monitoring is now being tested at the Tuvatu mine.

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Sensors will monitor the tailings storage facility and provide information to the mine manager in real time.

The information will also be made available to government inspectors once the system is fully developed.

He says this will allow inspectors to identify problems earlier instead of waiting for reports.

The Government is also reviewing mining laws to give inspectors stronger powers and provide a legal basis for digital and real-time reporting.

Mining companies must also continue restoring the environment while their operations are running.

He says the aim is to move from a system that reacts to problems to one that can identify and address them before serious damage occurs.

The new Minerals Exploration and Mining Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament in November.