Youth face growing challenges

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Drugs, HIV, school dropouts, unemployment and crime are among the growing challenges affecting young people in Fiji, with calls for stronger early intervention before these problems become more serious.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj says the government needs to act earlier to support young people and address the issues putting them at risk.

Maharaj says authorities should not wait until a young person becomes addicted to drugs, leaves school, contracts HIV or becomes involved in crime before taking action.

Schools, families and communities need to work together to identify young people at risk early and provide better rehabilitation, counselling and mental health support.

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“Drug dealers understand vulnerability. They look for the young people who are disconnected from school, struggling financially, unemployed, experiencing problems at home, or simply searching for somewhere to belong. They then exploit these vulnerabilities for profit.”

Maharaj adds that young people leaving school need clearer pathways into employment, including entry-level opportunities, and should have more opportunities to take part in leadership and decision-making.

Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru says they are expanding skills training, entrepreneurship support and services for vulnerable young people.

“The Ministry’s work is guided by the National Youth Policy 2023-2027, and aligned with the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050. Through its focus on economic resilience, people empowerment, and good governance, the plan places youth participation, skills development, and inclusion firmly within Fiji’s development agenda. Skills development remains central to our efforts.”

Government is working with employers and training providers to give young people meaningful work experience and prepare them for the changing job market.