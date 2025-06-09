Seruvakula boosts Naitasiri preparations

Naitasiri is drawing on the experience of Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula as it enters the business end of the Skipper Cup competition.

Seruvakula, a former Naitasiri coach and representative, joined the team’s coaching staff at Marist Brothers High School this week, offering his insight as the side prepares for a crucial Round 10 clash against Nadi.

Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti says Seruvakula’s input has been valuable, particularly in identifying areas the side needs to improve as it targets a place in the final.

“He is here in his capacity as a former Naitasiri coach and rep and I’m so glad he’s taken the time out to see a few areas we are currently working on with the boys. He has managed to tick a lot of boxes, particularly our areas of weakness.”

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Naitasiri currently sits in a strong position on the table, but Tinaviti knows there is little room for complacency with only two regular-season matches remaining.

Nadi stands in their way today, before they face Malolo next week, with the Naitasiri coach stressing the importance of collecting maximum points from both matches.

“Our two remaining games are both important. We will be meeting Nadi tomorrow and Malolo next week and we would really like to maintain our current position on the table standings. We are not looking down on Nadi. They are a good, strong team as we have witnessed this season. We will want to win and be at the top of the table before we prepare for Malolo next week.”

Having fallen short in last year’s final, Naitasiri is determined to go one step further this season.”

Tinaviti says controlling the contest in the middle of the field will be crucial against a Nadi forward pack he expects to provide a major challenge.

“The plan is to get to the final. Nadi has a good forward pack like ours as well. We will want to play more inside the field and that’s one of the areas we are leaning on to take us through this game against Nadi.”

With the race for the final places heating up, Tinaviti is also calling on Naitasiri supporters to fill Ratu Cakobau Park and get behind the team.

“We always send out invites every week to our supporters to come out in numbers. To our people in the village, those along the Suva-Nausori corridor, the West, we want to invite them to turn up in numbers tomorrow. We are almost at the finish line and would greatly appreciate your support from the sidelines. It’s a very big game for us tomorrow and because you have been by our side the past few games, we have managed to win most of our games.”

Naitasiri hosts Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

The match will be live on FBC Sports, while overseas viewers can watch on VITI+ for 20 dollars.