Women own 55 percent of Fiji’s household MSMEs

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Women make up 55 percent of household micro, small and medium enterprises in Fiji, but many continue to face barriers to finance and business growth.

The 2025 Fiji Financial Services Demand Side Survey shows women-owned businesses generally operate on a smaller scale and face greater challenges in accessing finance.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says this highlights the need for stronger support to help women entrepreneurs access funding and expand their businesses.

Three new organisations have now joined the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code.

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They are Good Return, Women’s Fund Fiji and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s Women Entrepreneurs Business Council.

This brings the number of WE Finance Code signatories in Fiji to 14.

The initiative aims to improve access to finance for women entrepreneurs, strengthen data collection and create a more supportive business environment.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection Selina Kuruleca says women across Fiji are building businesses, creating jobs and supporting their families and communities.

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says the barriers facing women entrepreneurs will not be overcome overnight and require collective action from government, financial institutions, development partners and business organisations.

The Reserve Bank says the growing partnership will focus on addressing barriers to growth and creating better opportunities for women-led businesses.