Date set for new constitution

The proposed Constitution is scheduled to come into force on 31 March 2028. However, the President can bring the commencement date forward by proclamation.

That is one of the key provisions in the proposed Constitution, as Parliament considers the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

The Bill passed its second reading last night and will now go before an 11-member Special Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny and public consultation.

The committee has 30 days to complete its work before the Bill returns to Parliament for its third reading, expected during the final sitting period in November.

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At least 30 days must pass between the second and third readings.

The Bill will require the support of at least two-thirds of all Members of Parliament at the third reading before it can proceed to a referendum.

If it clears that threshold, the Bill could be put to registered voters on December 9, subject to the President issuing the Referendum Writ in consultation with the Electoral Commission.

If approved through the parliamentary and referendum processes, the proposed Constitution would normally commence on 31 March 2028.

However, the President may, by proclamation published in the Gazette, fix an earlier commencement date.

This means March 31, 2028 is the stated commencement date, but it is not necessarily the date on which the new Constitution would begin operating.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told Parliament the Bill represents another stage in Fiji’s constitutional journey.

Rabuka said the Constitution belongs to the people of Fiji and must protect their rights, recognise the country’s history, provide accountable government and establish a strong foundation for future generations.

The proposed Constitution is based on the Draft Constitution prepared by the Constitution Review Commission, with the government making changes it considered necessary.

For now, the Bill enters the committee stage with public consultation and scrutiny expected before the final parliamentary vote.

Next month’s sitting will therefore be a key stage in determining whether the proposed Constitution moves to a national referendum in December.

If it does, registered voters will then decide whether the proposed constitutional framework proceeds.