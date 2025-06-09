2027 London Marathon dates decided by game of rock-paper-scissors

[Source: Reuters]

The schedule for next year’s two-day London Marathon was ​decided by a game of rock-paper-scissors ‌involving the marathon world record holder and 2026 men’s champion Sabastian Sawe, organisers said.

Kenyan Sawe, who became ​the first man to run a ​sub-two hour marathon in a record-eligible race ⁠as he finished the 2026 London race ​in one hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds, ​lost out to fellow champion and women’s wheelchair record-holder Catherine Debrunner.

That ensured the traditional Sunday was reserved for ​the women’s elite and wheelchair races. The ​men’s races will be held the day before, on April ‌24.

“Sabastian ⁠and Catherine’s rock-paper-scissors battle was an entertaining way to decide which day would host each elite race,” the event’s CEO Hugh Brasher said.

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The ​London Marathon, ​which is ⁠traditionally a one-day event, will be held across two days in ​a special one-off edition in 2027.

“Splitting ​the ⁠elite races will allow us to shine an even brighter spotlight on the extraordinary athletes taking ⁠part,” ​Brasher added.

A record 1.33 million people ​have entered the public ballot for the race.