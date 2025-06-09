Vodafone Cup winners present trophy to RFMF commander

Members of the Army Bears Women’s Team and Navy Albatross Men’s Team presented their 2026 Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup championship trophies to the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces yesterday.

Commander RFMF Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai received the trophies during a presentation at the RFMF Strategic Headquarters on Berkley Crescent, Suva.

The tournament not only brought pride to the military but also provided valuable game time for the players as they prepare for the upcoming Defence World Cup.

Major General Kalouniwai congratulated both teams, acknowledging their determination, commitment and efforts throughout the competition.

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“Not looking at what we have achieved in the last few days, but looking at what we can achieve in the next few months.”

He thanked the players for their commitment over the past few weeks and expressed pride in the way they represented the RFMF throughout the competition.

Major General Kalouniwai also encouraged the teams to use their recent success as a platform for their next challenge and to continue building on the standards they demonstrated during the national competition.