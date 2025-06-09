Navua blends youth and experience for FMF IDC

Navua FC has named a blend of youth and experience in its 22-member squad for the FMF Inter-District Championship 2026 that starts next week.

Head coach Rodeck Singh has included experienced campaigners alongside several promising young players as the Reds prepare for a tough Pool B challenge.

Navua has been drawn alongside Nadi, Ba and Lautoka.

They open their campaign against Nadi at 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 6, before facing Ba at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

They will complete their pool campaign against Lautoka at 1.30pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the torch-relay ceremony will start on Monday from Navua Town, before making its way around Viti Levu to officially kick start the tournament.