Government resources banned for campaigning

[Photo: FILE]

Political parties, candidates and MPs will face tighter rules on the use of Government resources once the new campaign limitations take effect on 20 October.

The Electoral Commission has adopted the Campaign Limitations Rules 2026, setting clear restrictions on what can and cannot be used during election campaigning.

Government vehicles, equipment, communication networks, transport and shipping services, and Government buildings cannot be used for campaign activities unless specifically allowed under the law.

The rules also separate official duties from campaigning.

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MPs and those acting on their behalf cannot use official duties to promote campaign messages.

Communications about the achievements or failures of an MP or political party during the current parliamentary term will generally be treated as campaign messages.

Campaigning will also be restricted at places including hospitals, public libraries, childcare centres, prisons, public offices and other designated public facilities.

Political parties have 21 days from 29 September to familiarise themselves with the new rules.

The Electoral Commission says the rules are aimed at ensuring the same campaign requirements apply to all participants in the election.