Exhibit tampering probe widens

[File Photo]
Investigators are continuing their probe into the alleged tampering of exhibits at the Suva High Court, with another individual now being questioned.
The individual is believed to have been involved in the handling of the exhibits and is closely linked to one of the six people charged with managing the exhibits.
He is currently being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.
Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into the possible involvement of other persons of interest.
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