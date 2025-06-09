Fiji, Serbia to cooperate on public service

[File Photo]

Fiji is set to strengthen its public service ties with Serbia through a proposed cooperation agreement between the two countries’ public administration training institutions.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told Parliament that Fiji’s Learning Institute for Public Service, FLIPS, will partner with Serbia’s National Academy for Public Administration.

The proposed Memorandum of Cooperation will provide for the exchange of expertise and best practices in public administration and governance.

It will also cover professional development, staff exchanges, study visits and joint training.

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Rabuka says the partnership will give Fijian civil servants greater exposure to international experience in public policy, governance and administration.

He says the focus now should be on what the partnership delivers for Fiji.

“We therefore need continuous learning, stronger institutions, and a workforce that is equipped to deliver better outcomes for our people.”

The political neutrality of the civil service was also raised in Parliament.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya questioned whether depoliticising the public service would be part of the cooperation.

Rabuka says Fiji has been working to depoliticise its civil service since the colonial era.

He says public servants, regardless of political affiliation, must be professionally equipped to serve the people.

Rabuka says FLIPS has a role in ensuring public servants meet the required professional standards and that their political alignment does not affect their ability to serve.

He says Fiji needs a public service that can respond to changing economic, social and technological conditions.

Fiji and Serbia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1976, and both countries reaffirmed their commitment last year to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Fiji has completed its domestic approval requirements, while Serbia is finalising its internal processes. An implementation plan will be developed after the agreement is signed, setting out priority areas, activities, expected outcomes and timelines.