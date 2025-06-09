Naseakula crash claims one life

[File Photo]

A man in his 30s has died following a road accident on Nasekula Road in Labasa this morning.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that veered off the road and crashed.

He was rushed to Labasa Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver, also in his 30s, and two other passengers were injured in the crash and remain admitted at the hospital.

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The latest fatality takes Fiji’s road death toll to 41 so far this year, compared with 56 during the same period last year.

Police investigations are continuing.