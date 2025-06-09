CDD says Government draft weakens CRC safeguards

[Photo: FILE]

The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue claims the Government’s proposed Constitution removes or weakens several democratic and accountability safeguards recommended by the Constitution Review Commission.

CDD Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Lal says the Government draft retains some of the broad structure of the CRC draft, but does not address what he describes as the excessive concentration of power in the Executive under the 2013 Constitution.

Lal claims the Government draft instead reinforces executive powers in some areas.

He says safeguards proposed by the CRC, including limits on the Prime Minister’s tenure and Cabinet size, and greater independence in constitutional appointments, have been removed.

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Lal also points to changes involving executive powers, political parties and political financing, women’s representation, local government and institutional accountability.

He claims the CRC draft would have limited Cabinet to the Prime Minister and up to 14 Ministers, and prevented a person from serving as Prime Minister more than twice.

Lal says the Government draft removes the Prime Ministerial term limit and, under Section 110, allows the Prime Minister to determine the number of Ministers.