Nadi Divas ready to rumble

Members of the Nadi Divas Netball Club are eager to take to the court tomorrow and showcase their talent at the Pacific Mana Cup in Australia.

The two-day tournament brings together netball clubs from across the Pacific, with teams competing in grades from Under-12 to Open.

The Nadi Divas will be looking to make the most of the opportunity to test themselves against some of the region’s best young and experienced netballers.

Club vice president Marica Natiri is thankful for all the support they have been receiving.

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“The support from the Nadi community here in Sydney is overwhelming, not only from our supporters here in Sydney but back home in Fiji. Some of the girls have school commitments, they have work, family, but they still make it to trainings and we are very grateful to them.”

She also mentioned that three former Fiji Pearls are part of their squad, and have played a huge role in helping the team prepare for this tournament.