Poppy appeal to support Fiji veterans

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

Money raised through this year’s Poppy Appeal will support the welfare of Fiji’s ex-servicemen and women and their families.

The annual appeal was launched today, with the Fiji Returned Services Association collecting donations to assist veterans.

A red poppy costs one dollar, but remains a symbol of remembrance and honour for those who served.

Retired veteran Sevanaia Suguturaga, who served in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for more than 30 years, says the launch shows that retirement does not mean veterans are forgotten.

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“Leaving the force does not mean we are forgotten. The support we receive shows that our service still matters.”

Suguturaga says funds raised through the appeal directly support families who have lost loved ones, while also honouring the legacy of Fiji’s veterans.

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the poppy remains an important symbol of remembrance for servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.