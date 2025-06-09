Poe double earns Fiji U15 draw

Fiji’s Under-15 football side began its OFC Development Tournament campaign with a 2-all draw against New Caledonia.

Fiji made a positive start and took the game to their opponents in the opening 10 minutes before a mistake in midfield allowed New Caledonia to take the lead.

The Baby Bula Boys responded through Simione Poe, who scored twice to put Fiji ahead.

Poe grabbed his first from an indirect free kick before finding the net again with a well-taken direct free kick.

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New Caledonia fought back and levelled the scores from the penalty spot as the contest remained evenly matched.

Fiji looked more composed in possession later in the match and controlled the tempo, particularly in the final 15 minutes.

The side created several opportunities in search of the winner but could not find the finishing touch as the teams settled for a share of the spoils.

Fiji will face Tahiti in its next match on Saturday at 12pm.