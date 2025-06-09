Updated USP policy strengthens safety reporting

A revised Occupational Health and Safety policy at the University of the South Pacific is giving students and staff clearer ways to raise safety concerns.

USP Health and Safety Officer Krishnan Nair says the revised policy strengthens the process for members of the university community to speak up when they feel unsafe.

“If someone feels unsafe in a particular workplace, they can notify their supervisor,” Nair said.

He says the policy also provides a basis for people to move to a safer workspace when necessary.

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Nair says health and safety is not only the responsibility of the Occupational Health and Safety team.

It requires the involvement of staff, students and visitors.

“Health and safety is everyone’s responsibility,”.

USP is also working to build a stronger safety culture from the time students and staff join the university.

New students are introduced to basic safety procedures during orientation, including a five-minute OHS induction video.

The planned video will cover emergency procedures, injury and incident reporting, safety signs and evacuation procedures.

USP Sociology and Social Work student Laden Kopuria from Solomon Islands says the policy review will only be meaningful if its provisions are put into practice.

“Safety and well-being is always a huge concern, especially for us regional students, but I trust the new amendments will improve standards and help students process future concerns through the right channels,”

Nair says the revised policy was also discussed through OHS committees across all USP regional campuses.