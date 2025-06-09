Six years, six months for deliberate vehicle attack

Shiva Shivneel Prasad has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison for deliberately driving a vehicle at a man outside a Savusavu supermarket.

The High Court in Labasa heard Prasad returned to Paradise Mini Supermarket after an earlier altercation, having taken the vehicle there with the intention of using it against Elisio Sala Tubavelu.

Justice Lee Burney found Prasad accelerated directly towards Tubavelu, who had to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

The vehicle then crashed into the supermarket, causing substantial damage and putting other people nearby at further risk.

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Prasad was initially charged with attempted murder.

However, in a judgment delivered last month, Justice Burney acquitted him of attempted murder and convicted him of the offence of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

He was also convicted of damaging property, failing to comply with requirements following an accident and breaching bail.

In sentencing, Justice Burney placed significant weight on the deliberate use of the vehicle as a weapon.

The judge found Prasad’s culpability to be very high, noting that he had taken the vehicle to the scene for the purpose of using it against Tubavelu.

The court also considered that Prasad was on bail at the time, was intoxicated and fled the scene following the incident.

Justice Burney found the offending had caused serious emotional and financial consequences for Tubavelu and another person involved in the case.

Prasad received six years’ imprisonment for the lead offence and an additional one year for damaging property.

Six months was deducted after the court took into account his lack of previous convictions.

His final sentence is six years and six months’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of four years and four months.

Prasad was sentenced at the Labasa High Court.