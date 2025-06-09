Chiefs’ council gets formal say on iTaukei interests

[Photo: FILE]

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga has been given a new statutory framework after Parliament unanimously passed the Bose Levu Vakaturaga Bill 2026 tonight.

The new law formally continues the Great Council of Chiefs as the Bose Levu Vakaturaga and sets out its membership, leadership, functions, administration and financial accountability.

Moving the Bill, iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu said the institution’s authority comes from customary tradition and the responsibilities carried by Fiji’s traditional leaders, rather than from Parliament creating it through legislation.

The Act gives the Council a role in advising on matters affecting iTaukei rights and interests, including resources, culture, heritage, traditional knowledge, health and youth development.

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It also establishes a process requiring certain Bills affecting specified iTaukei rights and interests to be referred to the Bose Levu Vakaturaga before they are introduced in Parliament.

Vasu says that process does not take away Parliament’s power to legislate, but ensures the country’s principal customary institution has an opportunity to consider such measures.

The Act also introduces safeguards around political impartiality, financial management, public reporting and independent auditing where public funds are involved.

Vasu says the law is about continuity and clarity, allowing traditional leadership to remain rooted in custom while operating within Fiji’s constitutional and legal framework.

The Bill was passed without opposition and is now an Act of Parliament.