Mataele extends stay with Fijian Drua

Former All Black Manasa Mataele has extended his contract with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for another year, keeping him with the club ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Pacific season.

Mataele heads into the new campaign fresh from international duty with the Flying Fijians, having featured in last month’s 2026 Pacific Nations Cup.

The Vanuavatu, Lau native took the field against Canada, where he helped create a try for Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, before also featuring in the final against Japan.

Mataele said he was grateful for the opportunity and thanked the Drua coaching staff for their continued belief in him.

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“I’m really excited. It’s something I’ve spoken about with my wife, reflecting on my first year here and how much I’ve enjoyed the experience. I also feel there’s still plenty more I can do and give back, so I’m excited to sign on for another year and hopefully help us push for a better season next year.”

He joined the Drua ahead of the 2026 season, returning home after an extensive career in New Zealand and Australia that included Super Rugby Pacific stints with the Crusaders, Western Force and Chiefs.

The 2027 Shop N Save Super Pacific season kicks off in February.=