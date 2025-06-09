New HIV law opens path to rehabilitation

The country’s new HIV/AIDS Act creates a pathway for people who use drugs to be connected with rehabilitation and other support services.

Under the legislation, authorised harm reduction programmes can facilitate referrals to HIV treatment, drug rehabilitation, mental health services and other health and social support.

The intention is to use contact with people at risk of HIV infection as an opportunity to connect them with wider healthcare and support.

The legislation also allows targeted counselling and HIV awareness services to form part of the programme.

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Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the Government’s harm reduction response is intended to address HIV transmission while connecting people with treatment and support.

The Act does not legalise illicit drugs or authorise drug trafficking, supply, manufacture or cultivation.