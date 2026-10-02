NFP backs scrutiny of Constitution Bill

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad speaking in Parliament.

The National Federation Party does not accept every provision in the proposed Constitution.

NFP Leader and Government MP Professor Biman Prasad says supporting the Bill allows the party to take part in detailed parliamentary scrutiny and public consultation.

Prof Prasad states the NFP supports moving the Bill through genuine parliamentary scrutiny and public consultation, with the proposed special committee given enough time to examine, negotiate and improve the draft.

The NFP, he states has consistently supported constitutional reform, including through its 2014 and 2018 election manifestos and its 2022 vision document.

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Prof Prasad says participation in the process should not be seen as abandoning the party’s concerns about the 2013 Constitution.

He said public confidence would depend on whether concerns, particularly from Indo-Fijians and other minority communities are properly heard and addressed.

Prof Prasad also stated that the consultation must be accessible to people who cannot travel to Suva or prepare formal written submissions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said the proposed Constitution would bring parliamentary representation closer to communities through 33 constituency seats and 22 party-list seats in a 55-member House.

Gavoka said five constituencies would be dedicated to Rotuma, Yasawa, Kadavu, Lomaiviti and Lau, recognising the challenges faced by maritime communities.

Opposition MP Praveen Kumar says taking part in the process does not mean the Opposition has accepted the Bill.

Kumar adds that MPs must use the committee stage to raise their concerns, adding that Parliament can reject the Bill at a later stage if those concerns are not addressed.

The debate will resume in the next hour.