Pre-COP to amplify iTaukei and Pacific voices

[Photo: FILE]

iTaukei resource owners are being encouraged to use the upcoming Pre-COP to bring community concerns and traditional knowledge into global climate discussions.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya says the National Resource Owners Committee remains a vital platform for landowners to shape environmental policy.

Resource owners across all 14 provinces have been briefed on Fiji’s Pre-COP preparations, and Tabuya says delegates attending international meetings must report outcomes back to their communities.

“This means traditional knowledge and community-led solutions will stand alongside the negotiations. The world should hear directly from those who own and care for our land and sea.”

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Tabuya says issues raised to the committee include village waste management, development consultations, river and reef health, and the protection of traditional knowledge— that is already yielding practical results.

Fiji will host the Pacific Pre-COP in Nadi from October 5th to 8th, ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

The gathering will amplify Pacific and Indigenous voices on the global stage.