Skills training to target jobs available locally

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji needs to better match skills training with local job demand to reduce reliance on overseas workers where qualified Fijians are available.

Higher Education Commission Director Dr Eci Naisele says Fijians should be given first priority when the required skills are available locally.

He states the Commission is working with other government agencies to identify areas of demand and align training accordingly.

Overseas workers, he believes will still be needed where Fiji has genuine skills shortages.

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“If there is a demand in that particular skill area that is coming in, why do we need to recruit others from outside? But this is happening for the last 10 years or so, so that we can align the demand based on what we have here. So if we need carpenters, for example, we have a lot of carpenters, automotive mechanics, aircraft maintenance engineers, and so on”

Naisele reiterated that training providers must also keep pace with changes in technology and industry.

The growing number of electric vehicles is one example, with training institutions needing the right equipment and teachers to prepare mechanics for new technology.

He also points out that the construction industry is also changing, with prefabricated materials requiring workers to develop new skills.

“We need to up the game to ensure that our schools have the right facilities, equipments, and teachers to be able to teach that particular course”

Naisele adds that Fiji’s training system must continue to adapt to ensure local workers are prepared for the jobs of the future.