CBS Sports, broadcaster Tony Romo mutually part ways

NFL on Fox announcer Tony Romo during the Kansas City Chiefs game. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

CBS Sports and Tony Romo mutually parted ways on Friday, about 10 weeks after the broadcaster’s arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback ​who had been the network’s lead NFL analyst since 2017, pleaded no contest ‌to the civil charge in a Wisconsin court on Sept. 1.

The statement ​added that J.J. Watt will continue to partner with play-by-play veteran Jim ⁠Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on its No. 1 broadcast team for the ​remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Romo, 46, was pulled over and arrested on July 23 after he left a golf course in Wisconsin, prompting CBS ​to place him ​on an indefinite leave.

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After ⁠pleading no contest to the OWI charge last month, Romo issued a statement that said his football injuries indirectly led to an “over-reliance ​on alcohol.”

In his playing days, Romo suffered significant injuries to his ​back, as ⁠well as three broken collarbones. He missed 10 regular-season games in 2010 and 12 in 2015, and he appeared in just one game in his final season.