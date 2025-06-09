While Spain blocks evictions, Portugal forges on with bill to hasten them

[Source: Reuters]

Portugal’s parliament approved, in the ‌first reading, a contentious rental market overhaul aimed at speeding up evictions and ending rent controls on new leases in what the centre-right government hopes will encourage landlords to put more homes on the market.

The ​reform, criticised by tenants’ associations as “savagery”, sharply contrasts with developments in neighbouring Spain ​where the leftist government on Tuesday decreed a ban on evictions of vulnerable tenants ⁠until 2030, along with other measures, amid protests against evictions and rising rents.

The general ​outline of the reform was approved after the far-right party Chega unexpectedly abstained after having expressed ​its objections during the debate, while all left-wing parties voted against.