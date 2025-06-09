Nadi FC eye stronger IDC campaign

[Photo: NADI FC/ FACEBOOK]

Pacific Heavy Industries Nadi FC is looking to put its Battle of the Giants disappointment behind it as preparations ramp up for next week’s FMF Inter-District Championship.

The Jet Set are back on the training ground and are working to get their squad up to full strength before the 86th edition of the IDC kicks off in Suva.

Head coach Gurdeep Singh says preparations are progressing well, with the side focused on building momentum and arriving at the tournament ready to compete.

“This week we are getting the numbers back for training. A few niggling injuries, but the management is working on it. But we will have a formidable side for IDC. We had a lot to learn.”

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One area Nadi is placing particular emphasis on is finishing, after the side creates opportunities but struggles to turn them into goals during the BOG campaign.

“I think the commitment from the players and more hunger to win. We lack the scoring chances in a few games. So we are going to work on our finishing.”

With teams already stepping up their preparations and several moving into camp, Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says the tournament is wide open.

“It could be anybody’s game; a lot of teams have moved into camp, and they are training and preparing well for the FMF IDC.”

The 86th FMF Inter-District Championship kicks off next Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.