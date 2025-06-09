Fare extension brings relief to taxi operators

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Zone Taxi Association says the extension of the temporary taxi fare adjustment will provide some relief to operators, but more work is needed to secure a permanent fare structure.

This follows an announcement by the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday to extend the temporary fare adjustment for another six months, until 31 March 2027.

Acting General Secretary Mohammed Shameem says the association will start preparing for the next fare review immediately.

Shameem says rising fuel prices and operating costs continue to affect taxi operators.

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He says the association will work with the FCCC and seek the involvement of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Shameem says fuel prices and other operating costs will be monitored over the next six months.

He says the current adjustment will help operators during the busy Diwali, Christmas and New Year period.

“so they will enjoy this share of cake that the hard work they have given, it’s going to help them out but still it’s not going to be enough, we really need to monitor very closely with FCCC how does the fare structure change for the fuel price changes and is going to be affected to get a decision on a permanent taxi fare”

However, Shameem says the adjustment will not fully cover the rising cost of running a taxi.

He says the association wants a fare structure that is fair to both taxi operators and passengers.

“We are just not looking at the operators on one part to achieve what they’re supposed to achieve but it has to be compatible for both the consumer as well that it makes it easier for both sides but at the moment there’s nothing for cheap, all the prices are rising day by day, cost of living is getting higher”

Shameem is also calling on non-members to join the association and support its work.