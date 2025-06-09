Police direct urgent probe into assault video

[file/photo]

Police have launched an investigation into a disturbing video showing a young boy being assaulted.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed the Internal Affairs Department to act quickly to identify the individual involved.

He stresses that if the suspect is confirmed to be a police officer, investigators must prioritize the safety of the child and expedite action against the perpetrator.

Tudravu adds that such behavior will not be tolerated, confirming that both disciplinary and criminal proceedings will be pursued with urgency.