Constitution debate intensifies

[File Photo]

The proposed Constitution will strengthen rights, accountability and the independence of key state institutions.

This, according to Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

His comments come as Parliament continues debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

Turaga said the Bill of Rights would make it harder for the State to restrict individual rights, with any limitation required to be lawful, reasonable, justified and necessary in a free and democratic society.

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He also defends the proposed removal of FICAC, saying corruption investigations would return to Police, with prosecutions handled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Turaga said the changes would reduce duplication and clarify institutional responsibilities.

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu, however, says constitutional reform must secure broad public ownership and equal citizenship.

Seruiratu states that Fiji’s diversity must be recognised without creating different standards for citizens, while questioning whether the proposed 23-member appointed

Senate would provide sufficient checks and balances on executive power.

He said constitutional authority must rest on strong institutions rather than the personalities occupying public office.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar raised concerns over the removal of a national referendum requirement, arguing that constitutional decision-making should not rest entirely with Parliament.

Kumar also questioned the proposed recognition of Christianity and family values, the provision allowing lawful and moderate chastisement of children, and the role of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga in key appointments.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says the proposed framework must balance development with protection of land, natural resources, culture and communities.

Gavoka adds that tourism depends on Fiji’s beaches, reefs, forests and cultural heritage and major developments should involve affected communities.

He also supported the proposed 55-member House, comprising 33 constituency and 22 party-list seats, including five maritime constituencies.

The Bill was first read on Wednesday and is now under second-reading debate, with Parliament continuing its consideration at this hour.