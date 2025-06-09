FCOSS defends Cogea relocation project

The Fiji Council of Social Services is defending its management of the Cogea climate relocation project, following criticism in Parliament over delays, transparency and consultation.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says the organisation welcomes scrutiny through performance audits, but disputes some of the criticism levelled against the project.

She says the relocation project was launched with government agencies after Tropical Cyclone Yasa, with Cogea identified as a priority community.

Catanasiga says delays were largely caused by donor requirements for additional geotechnical and cadastral surveys before construction could begin.

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She says unforeseen civil works also affected the project’s budget and timeline.

“We had to do civil works, extensive civil works. It put us back by half a million from our budget.”

Catanasiga also rejects claims that there was little engagement with relevant stakeholders.

“There are many emails that we have sent off to ask for support. Apart from that, there should be minutes of the relocation taskforce that articulate that. So, yes, there were discussions made. It wasn’t as if we weren’t talking to each other. We were talking throughout.”

But Public Accounts Standing Committee Chair Joseva Vocea stands by the committee’s assessment presented to Parliament.

“The public accounts committee when we visited Cogea and that is the statement and I won’t change my statement; the project is very slow, $2.7M and the statement is directly from the people”

Vocea says the committee’s assessment was based on its visit to Cogea and feedback from residents.

FCOSS and the project’s contractor are expected to meet government officials later this month to discuss outstanding issues and the way forward.