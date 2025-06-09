Youth urged to make their climate voices count

[Source: Facebook / UNICEF PACIFIC]

Young people are being urged to take a more active role in shaping global climate decisions.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael, says youth participation must go beyond simply giving young people a seat at the table.

Speaking at the Australia-Pacific PreCOP31 Youth Climate Dialogue in Nadi, Dr Michael says young people are already making meaningful contributions to climate action and should be recognised for their role.

Dr Michael says young people must equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively participate in climate negotiations.

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Having a seat at the table means little if young representatives cannot use the opportunity to advocate for the issues affecting their communities.

“You are not here because you are young. You are here because you are participating now. Your contribution has shaped the discussion.”

Dr Michael says Fiji is working to create more opportunities for youth to participate in climate negotiations and have their voices heard.

He says simply having a seat at the table is not enough, stressing the need to use that position effectively and know how to influence discussions.

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Roshni Basu says that climate change is affecting Pacific youths.

“There’s been a lot of speeches and commitments, but young people live the consequences day to day in all parts of the world, but of course in the Pacific very intensely. It’s not some, climate change isn’t about the future or something that’s happening out there, it’s really here in the Pacific, it’s existential, it’s in your homes, it’s in your communities”

Youths have been challenged to identify their priorities, speak with conviction and ensure the concerns of their communities are reflected in global climate discussions.