New employment policy set for implementation

Acting Employment Minister Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

Government expects the reviewed National Employment Policy to be implemented before the end of the current financial year, subject to Cabinet approval.

Acting Employment Minister Siromi Turaga says the draft policy is currently under review by the technical sub-committee as a framework to address Fiji’s current and future workforce needs.

The review covers eight priority areas, including job quality, skills development, MSMEs, vulnerable groups, labour migration, climate resilience, artificial intelligence, and labour market information.¤

The draft policy will go before the National Employment Centre Board in November, followed by legal vetting and consideration by the Development Sub-Committee.

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“The next major step will be the presentation of the draft National Employment Policy to the National Employment Centre Board in November of this year.”

Turaga says implementation will adopt a whole-of-government approach rather than relying solely on the Employment Ministry.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate welcomed the development, but questioned how effectively the previous employment policy delivered on green and sustainable jobs.

“When you talk about green jobs, how well has the ministry been able to do that, to keep people, to grow people in the green productivity jobs?”

The Minister did not provide figures in response, instead referring back to the approval process and noting that further details could be provided in a future sitting of Parliament.