Taveuni road crash claims another life

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Police are calling for a change in mindset towards road safety after another fatal accident in the North claimed the life of a woman on Taveuni early this morning.

The woman was among six people travelling along Barotu when the vehicle they were in veered off the road shortly after 2am.

She was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead by medical officials.

One other passenger remains in critical condition, while the remaining passengers are being treated for their injuries.

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Police say the driver fled the scene, and investigations are continuing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says the two recent fatal crashes in the North are believed to be linked to alcohol.

He says awareness campaigns will have little impact unless people take responsibility and follow road safety advice, particularly as the festive season approaches.

The national road death toll now stands at 41, compared to 56 for the same period last year.

Police are reminding drivers, passengers and pedestrians that everyone has a role to play in preventing road deaths.