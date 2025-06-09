Indian pilot tells PM Modi he opened flydubai cockpit door during attack

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The Indian pilot stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv ​replayed the dramatic attack and his desperate effort to open the ‌cockpit door to seek help, in a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Smit Machchhar, seen with a tube in his nose and bandages on his ​head and hands, spoke to Modi from a hospital bed in ​Abu Dhabi during a nearly 10-minute clip released on the prime ⁠minister’s social media channels, wiping away tears as he narrated his ordeal.

Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot in an alleged attempt ​to crash the flydubai plane on Wednesday. The jet, with 174 people ​on board, plunged nearly 14,000 ft (4,267 m) in less than 30 seconds in the incident.

Modi praised Machchhar’s bravery and said his presence of mind saved lives and saved ​the reputation of Indian ​pilots.

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Machchhar was covered with blood and on the floor when he managed to open the cockpit door, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Reuters ⁠on Thursday.

That ​allowed passengers and crew to overpower the ​co-pilot and let a second pair of flydubai pilots on board take control of the jet and ​land it in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.