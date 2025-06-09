Kanye West's planned Russia concerts cancelled

source: Reuters
Two concerts by US rapper Kanye West in Russia that had been scheduled for October have been cancelled, the show’s organiser, Say Agency, said.
West, who is also known as Ye, had been due to perform in St Petersburg. However, a week after the concerts were announced in mid-August, the venue due to host them said it had never signed a contract with the organisers, a separate Moscow-based company.
The shows had remained in limbo ever since, with organisers providing no clear confirmation of whether they would go ahead.
“Friends, it is with sincere regret that we inform you that the YE concerts in St. Petersburg will not be able to take place on the scheduled dates. We will issue an official statement regarding the status of the project and our future plans in the near future,” Say Agency posted on Telegram on Wednesday.
West has faced concert cancellations and performance bans in several European countries this year following a series of past antisemitic remarks, including praise for Adolf Hitler, and the use of Nazi imagery.