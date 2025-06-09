UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in Fairford air base investigation

source: Reuters

British counter-terrorism police investigating ​a suspected plot involving an air base used by the US to target Iran ‌said on Thursday they had arrested a dual UK-Iranian national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

In an incident which triggered a huge police response, raised alarm among Western allies, and remains largely unexplained, five British ​men in their 20s were arrested on Sunday on suspected terrorism and explosive offences ​near RAF Fairford in western England.

The men were later released without charge on ⁠police bail. But counter-terrorism police said they were considering whether a foreign state had ​been involved in the incident and Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday it might have ​had an Iranian link.

Iran has said accusations it was involved were baseless and on Thursday summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue.

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In the latest development, police said they had arrested the 25-year-old dual national in London.

“The ​investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are ​interrogating multiple lines of enquiry,” Britain’s Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said in a statement.